Inside Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner's New Year's Trip to Aspen

The Jenners are skiing into the New Year in style!
This week, Kylie and Kendall Jenner took a family trip with mom Kris to Aspen, Colorado, as they said goodbye to 2020.
The trio also invited Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble and some friends to join their snowy New Year's Eve festivities, filled with snowboarding, shopping and dining out. An eyewitness exclusively gave E! News all the details of their winter getaway.
On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the group set off in Kylie's private jet and kicked off their stay at a private house. Their first stop in Aspen was Gorsuch, where Kendall and Kylie got fitted for new boots and picked up their special Dior snowboards (of course).
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars put their new gear to good use on Wednesday, as Kendall and Kylie spent the morning on the slopes at Buttermilk Ski Resort with a few friends, including Fai Khadra and Hannah Logann.
After their day of snowboarding, they hit the town and went shopping at Prada, followed by a sushi dinner at Matsuhisa. A source told E! News, "They looked like they were having fun being out and about. They had a full day with a lot of sister time and then met up with Kris and Corey for shopping and dinner."
The witness added, "Everyone was in great spirits and enjoying their vacation. It looked like a nice change of scene and that they were happy being back in the snow and on the mountain."
On Thursday, Kylie shared some images on Instagram of the Jenner sisters in their puffer coats, as they hugged at the resort. Large ski goggled covered their faces for an incognito look.
Over on her Insta Story, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave a glimpse of snow-covered trees and the hot tub at their cabin.
She also revealed some of their new Prada goodies, hinting that her ex Travis Scott gave their daughter Stormi Webster two black and pink hats to add to the 2-year-old's growing collection of designer accessories. The 23-year-old reality star captioned the closet pic, "not the custom baby bucket hats from daddy."
Three days before Christmas, Kylie and Stormi took the jet to Houston, Texas, to support Travis at his toy and food drive in his old neighborhood to give back during the holiday season.
The next day, Kim Kardashian shared a cheerful family Christmas photo from Lake Tahoe, but Kylie wasn't present. The snap included Kris, Corey and Kendall, as well as Kourtney, Khloe and Scott Disick.
The gang was all together again for Kris-mas, when Kim donned a Schiaparelli Haute Couture top that revealed her "six pack."
And naturally, Kylie and Stormi were twinning goals on Christmas in ruby red. Her little girl stole the show in an adorable video that showed off their holiday decor, too. "So my mom keeps everything," Kylie said in the video. "There are the elves that I've had since I was born. I want Stormi to grow up with everything I grew up with."
