Jennifer Lopez's New Year's Eve Look Is Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale

Jennifer Lopez is ringing in the new year in style.
On New Year's Eve, the "Pa Ti" singer took to her Instagram to share her celebratory look for the night. With the backdrop of New York City's subway, the Bronx native rocked a poufy baby dress topped with a cropped black and gold Balmain jacket. The outfit was completed with layers upon layers of golden chains.
The star is performing at Dick Clark's New Years' Rockin' Eve celebration that's being hosted by Ryan Seacrest. She even shared a clip of her rehearsing the set on Instagram on Dec. 29.
However, there's more to the NYE performance. Following the performance, JLo is hosting a virtual after party that will allow only 1,000 of her devoted fans to the enter using a Zoom link that will be shared after midnight.
In addition, Jennifer will also launch her makeup collection, JLO BEAUTY.
Of course, the star has a lot to celebrate as 2020 has been pretty momentous. One of her biggest accomplishments may have been receiving the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards back in November.
"Oh, my god 2020 man, 2020 was no joke, right?" the star said during her speech. "I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award, getting nominated for that award, we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening or crazy stuff... This year was the great leveler. It showed us what mattered, what didn't and for me, reinforced what matters most—people."
Jennifer added, "Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch and I realize it's what I strive for in everything I do, to reach people, to touch people. I believe that's what we all want, shared experiences, to know that we're not in this alone."