Natalia Bryant Shares Powerful Words for Anyone Experiencing a Low Moment in Life

Natalia Bryant is reflecting on a devastating year that included the loss of her father Kobe Bryant and sister Gianna.

The 17-year-old took part in the popular year-end "post a picture of" Instagram challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 30 and shared a number of meaningful photos to close out 2020. For the prompt of "u at ur lowest but no one knew," she posted a photo of herself standing outdoors with a giant smile on her face.

"I wasn't going to do this one, but thought it was important to share because you never know when someone is going through problems of their own," she captioned the shot. "I genuinely think that it is so important to find your close circle of trusted people and be able to vocalize your feelings to them when you are down or not feeling like yourself."

Natalia pointed out that she was able to lean on people close to her throughout the tough year, and that she is still grateful for the continued support.

Next month will mark one year since Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash.