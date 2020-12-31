The Best Accessory Deals From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale: Save Up to 70% Off!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
With only a few days left of Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, it's time to get serious about making the most out of these incredible deals. And with accessories up to 70% off, it's never been a better time to treat yourself to something special.
Whether you need a new go-to pair of earrings or a cozy scarf for the colder months or a new handbag, Nordstrom has you covered. But the Half-Yearly Sale ends Jan. 3 so you better hurry on over to Nordstrom ASAP!
See below for our 12 favorite accessories from the Half-Yearly Sale.
Coach Parker Rivets Shoulder Bag
This vintage-inspired shoulder bag will add a pop of color to any outfit. Plus, the quality leather will hold up for many seasons to come!
Adina's Jewels Juliette Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings
You got through 2020 which means you definitely deserve some new bling! These stud earrings are elegant and a great deal.
Quay Australia Here For It 58mm Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Your 2021 is looking bright, you better get some new shades! These Quay Australia aviators are a classic style that you can wear all year long.
Calpak Trunk Vanity Travel Case
Let's face it, a sturdy and cute makeup case is hard to come by. This hard-shell style by Calpak has interior mesh zip dividers and two-way zip-around closures to ensure a stress-free packing experience.
Rebecca Minkoff Beanie & Arm Warmers Set
If you aren't already freezing your butt off, it's time to stock up on cold weather accessories like this beanie and arm warmer set.
Bose QuietComfort® 35 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones II with Google Assistant
Bose headphones were a huge hit during gift-giving season. If Santa didn't get you a pair, here's your chance to get the coveted headphones on sale!
Gorjana Maya Coin Pendant Lariat Necklace
We love Gorjana because their products are great quality and always mirror the latest trends. This pendant necklace is great for dressing up or down and will add a fun touch to any outfit.
Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks
Face masks became the star accessory of 2020. Since masks are still a must-have, stock up on these cute printed ones for only $10.
Rebecca Minkoff Julian Nylon Backpack
This chic camo backpack is perfect for hikes, travel or to carry on the daily. Even if you aren't a backpack person, this one is good to have on hand.
BaubleBar Corsica Drop Earrings
Valentine's Day is around the corner! Stock up on these adorable heart earrings so you and your friends can get in the spirit.
Halogen Teardrop Buckle Leather Belt
This belt is perfect to add to any outfit that needs a pop of color or extra enforcement around the waist.
Topshop Windowpane Check Scarf
With the cold weather months approaching, it's time to bundle up in style. This check scarf is great for keeping warm and stylish.
For more steals and deals from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, check out The Best of Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale: Activewear & Loungewear!