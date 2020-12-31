TV Premiere Dates 2021: All the Upcoming Shows to Get Excited About in the New Year

Watch : 2021 Pop Culture Moments To Look Forward To

2020 is finally on its way out the door, and with a new year comes new TV!

While there might not be as much new stuff to look forward to this year (thanks, pandemic), there's still enough for us all—especially if you're a CW fan.

The network essentially took the fall off from original programming and saved all of its usual fall faves for the spring. That means we're getting new seasons of Riverdale, The Flash, Batwoman, Legacies, Charmed, All American and Black Lightning, plus new shows Walker and Superman & Lois. ABC has a new comedy and a new Bachelor to debut and CBS has two new dramas. Fox has new seasons of dramas The Resident and Prodigal Son, and NBC has new Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and the new comedy Mr. Mayor, from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

On the streaming side, Netflix is bringing us Firefly Lane and Disney+ has WandaVision and, eventually, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There's also more Discovery of Witches on the way as well as a new season of American Gods.

It all starts with a new season of RuPaul's Drag Race on New Year's Day, and we genuinely could not think of a better way to kick off a new, hopefully better year.