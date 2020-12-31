Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Split in 2019, His Ex Claims—and More Shocking Bombshells

While Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced their breakup last week, his former wife Marie Bass claims the Bachelor Nation couple actually split almost two years ago—and that Carly was the one to leave their mutual ex. The former spouse made the shocking allegation during the Dec. 31 episode of the Reality Steve podcast. E! News has reached out to the Bachelor in Paradise alums for comment but has yet to hear back.
During the interview, Marie, 39, said Evan, 38, and Carly, 35, have not lived together since early last year. "I want to say it was February of '19 that she left and moved to Pegram," she said. According to public records, the reality TV stars are currently listed at different residences in different towns in Tennessee.
"She left him when she wasn't even showing with Charlie yet," Marie said, referring to Carly and Evan's 13-month-old son.
As fans will recall, Carly, 35, and Evan, 38, met in 2016 on season three of Bachelor in Paradise. They then wed a year later in a televised wedding in Mexico. In 2018, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Isabella, now 2, and announced on Instagram in May 2019 that Carly was pregnant with Charlie. He was born that November. Evan also shares three sons with Marie, 39.
According to Reality Steve podcast host and blogger Steve Carbone, Marie reached out to him just before Charlie's birth, claiming Carly and Evan were having relationship problems and weren't living together.
"I'm like, I can't put this out there because she's a week from being due with her second child," Steve said, adding that he had also asked "other people in Bachelor Nation" about Carly and Evan and that they told him that the two "haven't been together for a while."
Last week, Carly and Evan announced they had "made the difficult decision" to separate. "We will always cherish our time together," they said in a joint statement to E! News, "and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family."
While there were clues on social media that something may be up with Evan and Carly in the months leading up to their split announcement, the news still came as a shock to many fans.
In her interview, Marie also weighed in on the emotional aspect of Carly and Evan's breakup, from what she observed.
"What I know is that Evan was really sad when she left and really didn't want the relationship to end," she said. "As far as I know, he adored her. He told me when he got back from the show that she was one of the coolest people he's ever met in his life. He pretty much worshipped the ground she walked on, and I think that he really tried to save it. It seemed that way. As close as I am to the situation, it seemed that way. He was very protective over their privacy of the situation and it just seemed like he was really heartbroken and really, really, really didn't want it to end."
When asked if she thought Carly and Evan could reconcile, Marie said, "Crazier things have happened. I don't want to say no, but I don't know."