Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Are "In Love" and Planning Their "Future Together"

Watch : Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Spark Romance Rumors

It's all downhill from here for lovebirds Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.

The pair, who first spurred romance rumors in March and just enjoyed their first holiday season together, are stronger than ever as they look forward to many more celebrations, according to an insider.

"Nina and Shaun are doing really well," the source tells E! News exclusively. "They are genuinely so in love and are so cute together. It's very sweet."

The couple has recently shared photos of themselves with young children from their extended families, which is fitting, as they have started to think about what these next few years hold for them as a unit.

"They openly talk about their future together," the insider continues. "They're just super happy, and things are going really well with them."

This follows a number of cute posts from them in recent weeks. The 34-year-old superstar snowboarder shared a photo carousel on Saturday, Dec. 26 that included a shot of himself and the 31-year-old The Vampire Diaries alum wearing matching Santa Claus hats.