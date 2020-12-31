Lamar Odom Accuses Ex-Fiancée Sabrina Parr of Hacking His Instagram

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have called it quits, yet again, but this time, it seems like it's for good.
On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the former Lakers star took to Instagram to accuse his ex-fiancée of allegedly hacking his Instagram account following their split. He wrote in a post about his business, "Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter."
He added in another post, "You've wronged me in so many ways and I was willing to walk away quietly but I see you want a show... I gave you a global platform. Use it for your good or it will destroy you. All the best."
Lamar's statement was seemingly in response to Sabrina's since-deleted Instagram Story, where she denied that she was in control of his account. "I find these accusations from Lamar and whoever he's working with extremely disappointing," she wrote. "We are no longer together and haven't been for a while."
She continued, "I've chose to move in silence about this situation & I suggest you do the same. We both know the truth and I can assure you no truth is being told on [Lamar's] end."
Sabrina also shared what she described as "REAL receipts to show and prove" that she doesn't have access to his social media account. E! News hasn't verified the validity of the emails.
Additionally, a source close to Lamar tells E! News, "The receipts Sabrina posted are all old... Those emails have nothing to do with now."
The fitness guru captioned one of the alleged emails, "Please stop telling lies and get me out of this," before adding in another caption, "He is clearly mad and hurt and trying to disturb my peace. This is my last message I am not entertaining this foolishness anymore!"
Sabrina and Lamar previously reunited on Dec. 4 for an event in Atlanta. Sabrina shared photos of their time together on Instagram, revealing that she was his plus-one to a gala. She captioned a photo of the two, "A very special date night with the big man tonight @lamarodom !! So honored to be at this beautiful occasion this evening. The Retired NBA Players Ball honoring Mental health!"
The pair's relationship appears to have been on and off over the past two months, with Sabrina and Lamar first announcing their split in November.
"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Sabrina wrote on Instagram. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."
A source close to Sabrina echoes these sentiments, telling E! News, "Sabrina wants to be done with him. She is just trying to move on with her life peace and silence."