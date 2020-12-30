2021 Celebrity Tarotscopes: A Psychic Predicts What's to Come for Your Favorite A-Listers

Watch : Rihanna Jokes She "Lost" New Album as Fans Beg for New Music

Goodbye, 2020. Hello, 2021.

It's safe to say that 2020 was an unconventional year after the coronavirus pandemic essentially shut the world down. And, while this year had both ups and downs, we're eager to welcome in the new year.

Yet, as we found ourselves optimistically looking to the future, we couldn't help but wonder about what's to come for our favorite celebrities.

Thus, we turned to mystic and tarot card reader Angie Banicki, whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Roberts and more notable names, for quick tarotscopes involving our favorite stars.

Essentially, through her tarot deck, Angie made predictions about celebrities from each Zodiac sign.

For starters, Angie sounded off on what's next for Aquarius Ellen DeGeneres following her 2020 workplace controversy.

Of course, as we're still waiting for Pisces Rihanna's album, we had to ask: Will we be getting new music from her in 2021?

Oh, and get excited as Angie predicted that one famous Aries will become a mom in 2021. HINT: We bet "Born This Way" will be played in the delivery room.