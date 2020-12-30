La’Darius Marshall Says He “Didn’t Mean to Scare Anyone” With Alarming Instagram Post

Watch : "Cheer" Star Monica Aldama Talks Exciting Journey - Emmy Confidential

La'Darius Marshall, one of the cast members on Netflix's Cheer, went on Instagram to assure his followers that he is okay after posting an earlier cryptic post.

On Dec. 30, Marshall shared a since-deleted Instagram post that read, "As I cross over tonight, I hope that you follow all that I have taught you in the past. My shackles have fallen. I'm free."

While some were concerned about what the cheerleader may have been implying with his words, Marshall's follow-up post illuminated the intention behind his words. The 22 year old posted a slideshow showing multiple images relating to spirituality as well as comments from followers who also confirmed Marshall was fine. The final part of the slideshow showed a video of Marshall smiling.

"Everyone who knows me, knows that I have been on a spiritual Journey and doing a lot of shadow work with figuring out my souls purpose on this earth. Some people ask me how do I do it which is why I post about it a lot. I know my post may have come as a shock. I am in no pain only a blissful feeling of gratitude," he wrote in the lengthy post. "For everyone who has changed me for the better in this life. I started my journey my first year at Navarro and ran a lot from internal trauma. When I said the 'shackles fell off' it was more of a feeling of the restraint certain things had on me in order to elevate into my higher self. When I said 'ascension' people who know about spiritual journey knows it's you moving forward and higher into your purest form of self."