Paul Wesley Calls Out United Airlines for Overcrowded Planes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Paul Wesley has just plain had it with United Airlines and has called on people to boycott the company for operating crowded flights during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aurline has not responded directly to the 38-year-old Vampire Diaries alum, who made his comments after millions of Americans flew to destinations over the Christmas holiday despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid gatherings.

"@United you treat people like trash," Wesley tweeted. "And this is exactly why your airline is consistently ranked as the worst airline in America. You jam pack all of your seats and have zero regard for coronavirus. It's all money and numbers to you.

He added, "Please retweet this [if] you agree @united is the worst airline in America. I will NEVER fly @united - I don't care if they are the only airline flying to a certain city. I'd rather take a train or a boat. Complete disregard for customers or virus concerns. They could care less. @united.

While United Airlines does not block middle seats, it requires passengers over the age of 2 to wear face coverings, has partnered with Clorox to improve cleaning and disinfecting procedures and has permanently eliminated change fees for most economy and premium cabin tickets for travel within the U.S. or international travel originating in the U.S.

On the 2020 Airline Quality Rating list, United ranks No. 9 out of the United States' 10 largest airlines.