Let's Talk About Bridgerton's Lady Whistledown Reveal

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Talk Lady Whistledown Reveal!

Goodbye, Dan Humphrey.

When we sat down to watch Bridgerton, we were fully prepared to wait many seasons to find out the identity of its Julie Andrews-voiced gossip girl, but the new Netflix hit simply decided to give us what we wanted in the season one finale—instead of making us wait until the series finale, a la the actual Gossip Girl. Spoilers ahead, obviously.

Lady Whistledown was, of course, none other than Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), the younger Featherington sister who was naturally dismissed by her family and her crush, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and who was often forced to listen to her BFF Eloise's (Claudia Jessie) endless theories about who Lady Whistledown could be.

We started to suspect it was Penelope when LW suddenly knew about Marina's (Ruby Barker) pregnancy, but the reveal at the end, with Penelope sitting in a carriage with a whole new vibe, was still absolutely thrilling. For Penelope's best friend and unofficial chief Lady Whistledown investigator Eloise, it might be a little less thrilling.