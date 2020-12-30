Ayesha Curry Shares 2-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Mistake in Video Message to Stephen Curry

Watch : Ayesha Curry's Jaw-Dropping Bikini Pics Taken By Steph Curry

Who knew the Curry family could get any more adorable?

On Wednesday, Dec. 30 Ayesha Curry took to her Instagram to share one of the blooper reels from her and her children—Riley Elizabeth, 8, Ryan Carson, 5, and Canon Wardell Jack, 2, —trying to record a Christmas Day video for their dad, Steph Curry, who was playing in an NBA game at the time.

"We recorded a Christmas Day Game video for @stephencurry30 last week," she wrote in the caption, "and definitely had to do it like 20 times... CANON JACK!!! (the girls faces at the end have me rolling)."

During the video, while everyone shouted, "Merry Christmas, Daddy!" baby Canon said, "Merry, Christmas, wee-wee!" Immediately, Ayesha caught the mistake and told the videographer that they'll have to rerecord because of the slip, which made Riley and Ryan hilariously gasp.

Of course, Steph would have appreciated the video nonetheless, especially since he's been bonding with the children during quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Back in September, the proud mom sat down with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show and gushed about how her husband of nine years really stepped up with the home learning for the kids.