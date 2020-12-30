Russell Wilson Shares Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant and GiGi: "There's Hope"

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe On What Would've Been His 42nd Birthday

Russell Wilson offered a heartfelt message of optimism and reflection after a pivotal moment in his professional life.

The NFL quarterback posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 29 of himself wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey and a pair of the "Grinch"-style Nikes that the NBA superstar had popularized. Next month will mark a year since Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash.

"Dear Kobe & GiGi... Thanks for being an inspiration. #Mamba #24 #8 #2," Russell captioned the somber tribute that began with him walking into the stadium, accompanied by orchestral music. The footage was recorded at Lumen Field, home to Russell's Seattle Seahawks, and the message came two days after his team clinched a spot in the playoffs by capturing the NFC West title with a hard-fought win over the Washington Football Team.

"Your family means a lot to family," Russell said about the late athlete who often referred to himself as Black Mamba. "We love you all. For this game, we had to bring the Mamba mentality."