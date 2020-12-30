Adam Levine Pokes Fun at Blake Shelton and Reveals If He Will Return to The Voice

Watch : Do "The Voice" Coaches Miss Adam Levine?

Adam Levine is not planning on turning his chair around ever again. The Maroon 5 front man revealed this week that he is not interested in returning to The Voice as a coach.

Per Us Weekly, Levine hinted on his Instagram Story on Monday, Dec. 28, that he would pass if offered the gig again. When one fan asked, "Come back to ‘The Voice'?" he responded, "No thank you?"

It even appears that the singer doesn't care to keep in touch with his fellow judges either. One user asked if he missed Blake Shelton and Levine joked, "Blake who?" And when asked to name his "favorite" of Shelton's albums, he feigned ignorance and teased, "Who is this Blake you speak of?"

The "Girls Like You" singer departed the NBC musical competition show in 2017. Levine was said to have made the decision to leave the show on his own, after 16 seasons. He later admitted The Voice is what truly made him a household name.