Bachelor Nation's Ryan Sutter Reflects on His Breakdowns and Breakthroughs Amid Mystery Illness

Watch : Inside the "Bachelor" Engagement Boom

Ryan Sutter knows the power of resiliency.

Just last month, Bachelor Nation was surprised to learn The Bachelorette alum was struggling with a mystery illness. And as 2020 comes to a close, the 46-year-old firefighter is opening up about the greatest lessons he's learned as he continues his search for answers.

"I pushed myself to develop a mindset that would not give up, give in or give off any sign of weakness," Ryan explained in an Instagram posted on Tuesday, Dec. 29. "I did this mostly on my own, choosing solitude as my practice ground. Though I had breakdowns, few ever saw them. Mostly I internalized difficulty and distracted myself from its presence through physical exertion. It worked for me. I felt confident. I felt resilient. Until this year..."

In the past 12 months, Ryan explained that he now realizes the importance of asking for help and letting others in.