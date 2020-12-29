Gabrielle Union Admits She'll "Claim a Gastrointestinal Issue" to Get Extra Alone Time

Watch : Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Talk TikTok Challenge

Even L.A.'s Finest stars need to hide out sometimes... even if it's in the bathroom.

The pandemic has been hard on everyone this year, but especially for parents. And although Gabrielle Union might make motherhood look easy, she's no exception when it comes to the heightened stress that moms and dads are experiencing.

The mom to 2-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade opened up about how she's been navigating parenthood during quarantine in a new interview with Parents magazine.

Last week, the Bring It On alum told the outlet about one oh-so-sneaky trick she uses with her family, which also includes her stepchildren with Dwyane Wade: Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, 7.

"I can't even front," Gabrielle joked. "I will claim a gastrointestinal issue so fast to get a little extra time."

That's right: She admitted she holes up in her bathroom to get some much-needed alone time, just like the rest of us.