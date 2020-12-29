Halsey Apologizes for Sharing Photo Depicting Her Eating Disorder: “I Had Positive Intentions”

Watch : Halsey Supports Kanye & Shares Her Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

Halsey is saying "Sorry" after she shared a picture on Instagram that showed the effects of her eating disorder.

The "Bad at Love" singer used newly popular "post a photo of" prompt, and asked fans what they wanted to see. When one said, "you at your lowest point," Halsey shared a topless mirror selfie and wrote, "TW: ED, ask for help," according to Just Jared. The image was later taken down.

On Monday, Dec. 28, the 26-year-old apologized on Twitter for the insensitive post.

She tweeted, "TW: disordered eating," adding, "I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning."

The musician continued, "I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."

In another post, she explained that she's going to take some time off of social media to process everything. "with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that's okay," Halsey wrote.