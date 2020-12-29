Cody Simpson and Model Marloes Stevens Confirm They're Dating 4 Months After Miley Cyrus Breakup

Cody Simpson and Marloes Stevens are now Instagram official, just a few months after his split from Miley Cyrus.
Amid romance rumors after the 23-year-old Australian singer-songwriter had been spotted with Marloes in recent weeks, his mom posted a carousel of photos to Instagram over the weekend. One image shows Cody getting cozy with the model during his family's holiday celebration.
"Swipe as Twas a magical day," Angie Simpson captioned the carousel, adding a Christmas tree emoji.
In one of the pics, the couple have their arms around each other as they pose in front of a fireplace adorned with stockings. Cody is wearing a suit, while Marloes stuns in a metallic gown.
Cody, who recently hit a major milestone in his quest to compete as a swimmer for team Australia in the 2021 Olympics, commented with "Good morning" on a photo that Marloes posted on Sunday, Dec. 28 of herself holding a coffee mug.
E! News reported on August 13 that Cody and Miley had split up after less than a year of dating. They started their romance in October 2019, not long after Miley had parted ways with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter.
"Cody felt like he was in a different place and wanted to be single," an insider told E! News exclusively back then. "Miley started to get busy working on new music, and their relationship fizzled out. Nothing bad happened, and they still respect each other."
Miley, 28, posted about the split at the time by saying that "two halves can't make a whole."
Cody made a memorable cameo appearance—in a sparkly red dress, no less—during his ex's music video for "Prisoner," which debuted on Nov. 19.