The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale: Score up to 50% Off!

Score amazing deals on Anastasia, It Cosmetics and more!

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 29, 2020 11:00 AMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale is here, and the beauty deals are not to be missed (along with the deals on clothing, shoes, home and more). You can save up to 50% on fan-favorite brands like Anastasia, It Cosmetics and others right now.

Below, shop some of our favorite finds from the Half Yearly Sale, from skincare to makeup. And shop quick, because this sale ends on Jan. 3!

Get These Bestselling Champagnes & Sparkling Wines Delivered for New Year's Eve

Hourglass Sculpture Ambient Lighting Edit Palette

You'll get endless use out of this essential palette, as it includes blush, bronzer, highlighter and a finishing powder. Its technology diffuses surrounding light for a beautiful glow.

$80
$56
Nordstrom

Anastasia Brow Definer

Once you've tried this brow definer, you'll never turn back. It sculpts flawless, natural looking brows.

$23
$16
Nordstrom

Too Faced Enchanted Wonderland Makeup Set

You're getting so much in this holiday-themed set that's 50% off. Enjoy three large palettes and travel-size Better Than Sex Mascara in a snowflake-adorned tube.

$49
$25
Nordstrom

Aydry & Co. Bohemian Forest Scented Candle

How chic is the hexagonal tin of this candle? Its scent is that of a lush forest, with spruce, wild berry, pine and more notes.

$36
$19
Nordstrom

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

Pick from three sizes in this moisturizer that's perfect for winter. It promises to have seven different anti-aging skin care benefits, from reducing the look of fine lines to minimizing pores.

$49
$34
Nordstrom

MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer

How pretty is the peach hue of this lip lacquer? You can buy it in nine other colors too. 

$22
$13
Nordstrom

Bare Minerals Deluxe Size Original Loose Mineral Foundation SPF 15

We can't get over the adorable holiday packaging of this limited-edition deluxe size of the Original Loose Mineral Foundation. It's made with only five mineral ingredients that promise to be better for your skin.

$48
$29
Nordstrom

Anastasia Dipbrow Gel

This pigmented brow gel with a long-lasting waterproof formula makes life easy for you. Just swipe it on your brows and go.

$20
$14
Nordstrom

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser

This cleanser and serum in one that's designed by plastic surgeons even removes your makeup.

$28
$20
Nordstrom

Too Faced Amore Caliente Eyeshadow & Cheek Palette

This gorgeous, limited-edition eyeshadow and pigment palette was developed with beauty influencer Mariale Marrero. It's filled with both mattes and shimmers.

$42
$25
Nordstrom

T3 Featherweight Folding Compact Hair Dryer with Dual Voltage

This compact version of a full-size dryer is super lightweight and great for travel.

$150
$100
Nordstrom

Up next, celebrate your favorite Disney cats and dogs with this new merch collection.

