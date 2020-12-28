Jessie J Reveals She Was Hospitalized After Temporarily Going "Completely Deaf"

This certainly hasn't been the most wonderful time of the year for Jessie J.

The "Bang Bang" singer recently revealed that she was hospitalized on Christmas Eve with Meniere's disease, an inner ear disorder that can cause vertigo and hearing loss.

"I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn't walk in a straight line," she explained during a recent Instagram live, according to the Daily Mail. "I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I've actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I've just been laying low in silence."

Which meant she had to, unfortunately, put her voice on hold. "Now's the first time I've been able to sing and bear it," the 32-year-old artist admitted. "I'm super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve, I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?' But I'm glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better."