Larsa Pippen Claims Malik Beasley Was Separated From Montana Yao When She Met Him

Watch : Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasly Get Flirty on Instagram Amid His Divorce

It's a she said vs. she said situation for Larsa Pippen and Montana Yao, the estranged wife of Larsa's new boyfriend, NBA player Malik Beasley.

On Dec. 27, Larsa took to Twitter to clap back at haters who criticized her new relationship and portrayed her in a negative light.

"I've been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I've been linked to a few guys my entire life so don't sit here and paint a picture of me that isn't true," Larsa tweeted after claiming that her son's friends can't even like any of her social media posts without "without some ppl writing some weirdo s--t."

She then added of her and the Timberwolves player's romance, "Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that's a fact."

Soon after, however, Montana accused Larsa of lying. "This is 100% false," she tweeted. "Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we're going to have issues. Receipts don't lie. Let's not go there. I think you've embarrassed yourself enough already."

Larsa, 46, and Malik, 24, raised eyebrows in November when the two were spotted holding hands at a mall due to the fact that Malik is married to model Montana, 23, with whom he shares son Makai Joseph, 21 months, with. Montana, too, was shocked by the photos.