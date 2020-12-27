Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes Enjoy Christmas Hang Out After Masked Singer Drama

'Tis the season to be merry and bright!
That seems to be Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes' motto these days.
On Saturday, Dec. 26, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shocked her Instagram followers when she posted a selfie of her and the Masked Singer winner, who is married to her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian. In fact, the duo posed in matching gold sequin face masks as they each held up one finger.
"Hanging with the best masked singer [sic] of all time leannrimes [sic]," the reality TV personality captioned her post with the hashtags, "maskedsinger, sunshine, winner, spitfire and christmas."
Brandi's fans were surprised to see the Grammy winner featured on her feed, so much so that one follower commented, "I love that you guys are friendly now!! It takes a strong person to let bygones be bygones - life's too short!"
"This is some serious growth right here. I love it," another user replied, with someone else adding, "Well, this is just wonderful ladies."
The duo's holiday celebration comes a little over a week after Brandi was accused of dissing LeAnn for her appearance as The Sun on The Masked Singer.
When the competition series first premiered in the fall, the former Bravolebrity shared her predictions on the fourth season.
"I think the sun is 100 percent Leann Rimes #maskedsinger," she guessed at the time, adding that her sons, Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, who she shares with Eddie, disagreed with her. "Although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because it's sooo beneath her."
Two months later and Brandi still believed The Sun was LeAnn. During the season finale on Dec. 16, she tweeted, "Hope my kids [sic] bonus mom The Sun Leanne Rines [sic] wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire."
Many online began to think the Unfiltered podcast host was poking fun at the "Blue" singer. However, she explained that wasn't the case.
"First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes I rooted for her to win. She clearly told my kids that she'd never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths," Brandi sounded off on Twitter. "She deserved to win I'm glad she won! stop reading into s--t!"
She later added, "FYI I didn't 'leak' anything about the masked singer I simply was guessing like everyone else does who watches the f--king show. Since the second she sang her 2nd the entire internet guessed it was her. I had ZERO inside info NOW PLEASE F--K OFF HATERS."
It's clear the drama between Brandi and LeAnn is behind them, who previously didn't get along. In 2009, it was revealed the musician had an affair with Eddie when they worked together on the Lifetime movie, Northern Lights.
Following the news, Brandi filed for divorce from Eddie but the two didn't resolve their issues until 2018. Moreover, LeAnn's husband at the time, Dean Sheremet, also filed for divorce in light of her infidelity.
In 2011, Eddie and LeAnn tied the knot. Despite having a rocky start, both Brandi and LeAnn have since put the drama behind them. Back in 2018, LeAnn told E! News that family has been the most important thing to her, her husband and the Bravo star, which is why they mended their relationships.
"The kids are the most important thing and they know the love is there and like any blended family everybody sees, even though you don't think the kids see, everybody sees the ups and down," LeAnn shared. "They know everyone loves them, they know everyone is committed and we're always there for them."