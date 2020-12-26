Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell Admits Her First Christmas Without Evan Bass Felt "Very Sad"

Watch : Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart and More 2020 Celebrity Breakups

Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell is keeping it real on the 'Gram.

The reality TV personality didn't sugarcoat her feelings after opening up about her recent breakup with Evan Bass.

"Christmas Day isn't what I had excepted this year," Carly began her Instagram caption, alongside a photo of her cuddling her and Evan's kids, Charles "Charlie" Wolf, 13 months, and Isabella "Bella" Evelyn, 2. "The three of us. The new normal. Which feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad."

"A lot of you kind people have asked if I'm ok. And I want to say I am, but I'm not," she admitted. "I will be though. Today is the first day that both kids are staying at Evan's house overnight. I feel like I'm missing a piece of my soul."

The Bachelor in Paradise alum added, "But I'm thankful that it was a white Christmas, and I'm thankful the kids all get to be having a blast with their dad and brothers. They are feeling so loved. Thank you for checking on me. Love all of you."