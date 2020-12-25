Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photos of Baby Son and Slams Ex on Christmas Day

Watch : Iggy Azalea Shares First Pics of Son Onyx, Reveals Split From Playboi Carti

It's a bittersweet Christmas for Iggy Azalea, who is celebrating the holiday as a single mom and spent part of it criticizing her ex and accusing him of cheating.

On Friday, Christmas Day, the 30-year-old rapper shared rare photos of her 9-month-old son Onyx on her Instagram page, writing, "The only person who can make me smile with teeth daily. Merry Christmas to everyone!"

In one pic, Iggy holds the wiggly boy amid a backdrop of designer gift bags and purses, including at least one from Louis Vuitton. The rapper also posted a photo of a man dressed as Santa Clause holding Onyx while sitting next to a Christmas tree and another pic showing her holding her son, writing, "An oldie but a goodie. Gotta complete the row! Sorry to spam."

The rapper confirmed in June that she had welcomed her son, her first child, whose father is her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti, 24. Iggy shared a photo of Onyx for the first time in October, while also confirming that she was "not in a relationship" and is raising the boy alone.

While her Instagram feed was dominated by new pics of her son, spent some time on Twitter over the holiday slamming Playboi Carti, without naming him.

"Too bad you got an album out but can't even come to Christmas with your own son," Iggy tweeted on Christmas Eve. "Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can't come for Christmas any more? TRASH."

Playboi Carti, whose second album Whole Lotta Red dropped on Christmas Eve, has not responded publicly to the remarks by Iggy, who also did not name the girl in question.