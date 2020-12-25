CNN's Andrew Kaczynski Mourns Death of Baby Daughter Francesca

CNN political reporter Andrew Kaczynski and wife and Wall Street Journal banking reporter Rachel Louise Ensign are mourning the loss of their 9-month-old daughter Francesca, who died on Christmas Eve after a cancer battle.

Andrew, 31, shared the devastating news on Twitter. "We're heartbroken to have to announce our beautiful daughter Francesca passed away last night in the arms of her mom and dad," he tweeted. "There will always be a Bean-sized hole in our hearts for her. We're so grateful to have known her love. Francesca we love you."

Andrew announced in September that at age 6 months, Francesca was diagnosed with an "extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor." Since then, his friends, CNN colleagues such as Jake Tapper and Twitter followers rallied behind Francesca and her family as they posted updates about her heath. Months ago, she underwent brain surgery and developed meningitis. In recent weeks, Francesca battled a fungal infection—a complication of her chemotherapy, and was put on a ventilator and life support.