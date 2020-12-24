Candace Cameron Bure Denies Partaking in Brother Kirk Cameron's Christmas Caroling Protests

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out about her brother Kirk Cameron's recent protests.

After the Growing Pains actor received backlash for hosting caroling events in California amid stay-at-home orders, the Full House alum took to Twitter to make it clear she was not involved.

"I did not attend any recent caroling events," the 44-year-old actress wrote. "Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I'm in public."

However, Candace made it clear she did not "appreciate the vile tweets" about her family. "I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard," she continued. "Stay safe."

Kirk hosted the event outside of The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Tuesday, Dec. 22. KABC-TV reported there appeared to be about 75 to 100 people in attendance. Footage showed the carolers standing close together, with many of them not wearing masks and thus breaking the state's mandate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We do not condone this irresponsible - yet constitutionally protected - peaceful protest event planned," a statement posted to the mall's Twitter account read. "We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff's office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue."