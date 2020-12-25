The Most Iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians Christmas Moments Ever

There's no place like Calabasas for the holidays.

We're, of course, referencing the home of the Kardashian-Jenner family, who manages to pull out all the stops when December rolls around each year, whether they're posing for their infamous Christmas card, decorating their houses in the most extravagant, festive decor or planning the star-studded Christmas Eve party.

Naturally, none of these fetes are accomplished by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew without a dose of drama—yes, even when it comes to the decorating. There's truly no forgetting the time Kim Kardashian hilariously threatened her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian, saying "if they even dare try to copy" anything she's doing, she'll "come for them."

If you did manage to forget, we have the perfect present for you and KUWTK superfans alike: We're looking back at the most iconic Kardashian Christmas moments of all time.