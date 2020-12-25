Happy HolidaysKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

Shop the Best Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Check out our best finds from Sam Edelman, Tory Burch and more of our favorite Nordstrom brands.

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 25, 2020 4:00 PM
E-Comm: Best Nordstrom After Christmas DealsE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Christmas shopping season may have come and gone, but you're going to want to shop once more when you see these jaw-dropping deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. Their sale section is chock-full of coats, boots and so much more that you'll want for the new year.

Below, shop some of our best finds from Sam Edelman, Tory Burch and more of our favorite Nordstrom brands at up to 40% off now thru January 3!

Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker

We love the pink hue of these '80s-throwback, knit running shoes

$85
$51
Nordstrom

Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Bootie

You'll get so much wear out of these short Uggs. Their black color goes with so many outfits.

$150
$100
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Nifty Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot

We love the rich cognac hue of these sexy over-the-knee boots. Their pointed toe adds a modern touch.

$130
$52
Nordstrom

Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover

You'll want to cozy up in this pullover every day. It comes in three colors.

$78
$40
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Parka

This classic parka is so beautiful and comes in a variety of other colors as well. We love its faux fur collar.

$260
$150
Nordstrom

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle

How vibrant is the hibiscus hue of this Hydro Flask? It keeps your drink hot for up to six hours and cold for up to 24.

$50
$37
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Perry Bombe Leather Crossbody Bag

We love the chic subtle pink of this leather bag. Plus, it has the perfect tiny size.

$248
$149
Nordstrom

Reformation Colette Ruffle Square Neck Midi Dress

We love the romantic ruffles and plum color of this midi dress. It's perfect for wedding season.

$218
$65
Nordstrom

