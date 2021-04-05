15 Must-Have Beauty Devices to Give Mom for Mother's Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day will be here before you know it! And if your mom is anything like ours, you know Mother's Day gifting requires planning and strategy. It can be hard to gift your hero and #1 cheerleader something they will love, appreciate, and actually use. However, we've found gifting mom a snazzy beauty device is a foolproof way to win at Mother's Day and score the favorite child award.
From the cult-favorite NuFace Trinity facial toning device and Dyson Airwrap to the celeb-favorite Opte Precision System, all the mom figures in your life deserve to look and feel their best on Mother's Day and every day after.
For our 15 favorite beauty devices that are worth the price tag and make one heck of a gift, scroll below!
Opte Precision System
Celebs like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian love this game-changing skincare device! Opte digitally scans your skin, analyzes your complexion, and camouflages age spots, sunspots, and hyperpigmentation on contact while fading their appearance over time. Talk about a gift your mom will cherish!
RéVive Contouring Massage Roller
Made of Zamac, an alloy material containing zinc, magnesium and other beneficial elements, this tri-head roller is a must-have for beauty fanatics! Not only will it help serums and oils penetrate deeper into your skin, it will also help with puffiness, loss of firmness and contouring your face.
Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Ideal for almost all skin types, this pore extractor will help with large pores, dryness and dehydration, blackheads and whiteheads. Not only will it help deeply clean, refine pores and extract blackheads, it will also improve the penetration of topical serums and moisturizers.
Dyson Airwrap™ Styler
If you are unfamiliar with this revolutionary, multi-functional hair styler, let us do the honor of telling you why you need it. First of all, with different sized barrels and styling attachments, you can easily control the volume and style of your mane. Whether you want big, voluminous curls or straight hair, this set will help you accomplish the hairstyle of your dreams.
Dr. Dennis Gross DRX Spectralite Faceware Pro
Treat yourself to this celeb-loved high-tech skincare mask! This futuristic mask will help reduce wrinkles and fine lines while promoting collagen production thanks to the power of 100 LED lights in red mode and 62 LED lights in blue mode.
GLO Lit™ At-Home Teeth Whitening Device Kit
Get pearly whites from the comfort of your home with this teeth whitening kit! With patented heat and light technology, each eight-minute application gets you closer to whitening the look of your teeth up to five shades or more.
SolaWave Wand
The SolaWave offers microcurrents, red light therapy, therapeutic warmth and facial massaging all in one device! Plus, it aims to boost collagen production, reduce hyperpigmentation and fade wrinkles.
Skin Gym Ultrasonic Lumiscrub Facial Pro Skin Spatula
With vibration, micro-currents and advanced ion technology, this must-have beauty gadget will help loosen blackheads and impurities, in addition to helping your skincare products and serums penetrate deeper.
Amika High Tide Deep Wave Hair Crimper
Have you ever wanted effortless beachy waves? This hair crimper will give you crease-free mermaid hair in no time!
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device
This magical toning device does it all! With microcurrent technology, the NuFace Trinity contours skin while reducing wrinkles and fine lines.
Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device
With spas closed, it's never been a better time to invest in your own dermaplaning device. This beauty must-have will remove dead skin cells, built-up debris and pesky peach fuzz without pain or discomfort.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
C'mon go for it, splurge on the holy grail of hair tools! With super-fast drying technology, not only will this magic tool help dry your hair faster than other dryers, your mane will be protected from extreme heat damage and experience more shine.
PMD Clean Pro
Take your cleansing game up a notch with this portable skincare device! The PMD Clean Pro will help deeply clean, lift, firm and tone skin with its hygienic silicone brush head that never needs replacing. Plus, the gemstone side offers ActiveWarmth technology to help your skincare products penetrate deeper.
TriPollar GENEO Personal Oxygenation Device
The Geneo Personal Oxygenation Device brings the spa home to you! Featuring a removable cleansing head for an extra deep clean and oxygenation technology to help deliver oxygen to skin's cells, your skin will be glowing from the inside out. We've noticed a difference in our skin after just a few uses!
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer
Treat yourself to regular facials thanks to this celeb-loved facial steamer! With micro-steam technology, the steamer will help detoxify, hydrate, clear pores and clarify complexion.
