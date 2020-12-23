Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Pokes Fun at Jed Wyatt Engagement in "Sassy" Post

Watch : See Hannah Brown Rescue a Man From Rafting Incident

Hannah Brown is getting spicy on social media.

During a question-and-answer session with her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Bachelor Nation alum kept it real when one fan asked her to share a picture of a "Sassy Hannah." In response, the former Bachelorette star shared a photo of herself with a Ring-Pop on her wedding finger and captioned the photo, "this ring lasted longer than the real one."

What ring is she talking about? As Bachelorette fans may remember, the 26-year-old television personality ended her season of the ABC dating show engaged to her suitor Jed Wyatt.

However, the almost fairytale ended as quickly as it began after singer-songwriter Haley Stevens, 26, revealed in June 2019 that she was actually in a relationship with Jed for a few months before he left to join the show's cast. She also told E! News at the time that she and Jed had met each other's families and vacationed together.