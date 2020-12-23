Complete Your Holiday Party Look with These Beauty Must-Haves

It's the most wonderful time of the year!
Celebrating the holidays has never looked more different than in 2020. Whether you're gathering with nearest and dearest, having a quiet one or jumping on a Zoom dinner with the family, there's no better excuse to get glammed up and bring the festive magic to end the year.
Not only does the Christmas period promote the gift of giving, it also brings with it a ton of limited-edition products and sets to wrap up—or spoil ourselves! To make the season bright, we've picked out a few of our favourites and listed them below.
From shimmering shadows, to decadent scents and blink-and-they're gone palettes, shop your new obsession before Santa comes!
Garbo and Kelly Brow Kit
Sharp. Fluffy. Natural. Thick. Whatever you desire your brows to look like, this kit will arm you with all the tools you need. The Queen of Brows, Carolyn Fox, has assembled a fool-proof containing a Brow Powder, Clear Brow Gel, Brow Guides (genius!), Brow Brush and Tweezers to elevate you look in minutes. The Brow Powder is especially excellent.
Tom Ford Lip Color in 'Scarlet Rouge'
If you think the perfect Christmas pout doesn't exist, you haven't tried Scarlet Rouge. Creamy, pigmented and with tremendous staying power, there's a reason this coveted lipstick carries a hefty price tag. A brilliant fiery red which will complete any flirty, festive look, but may land you on Santa's naughty list…don't say we didn't warn you.
Eylure Line & Lash Adhesive Eyeliner
Eyelash glue? We don't know her. This revolutionary new eyeliner will step up your lash game and compliment any party look. Simply apply 2-3 layers of liner in the style you normally would, and like magic, apply your falsies. It's that easy. Did we mention it also comes in the blackest of blacks, and clear?
Trinny London Eyetallics Metallic Eyeshadow
Be your own star and light up the room with these luminous shadows. With an almost 'wet-to-the-touch' formula that delivers the most beautiful twinkle upon the eyelid, these shadows are something else. Housed in the signature Trinny London pots that stack together, the quartet of shades are all dazzling (though our favourite has to be Juno).
Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Liner Duo
All eyes will be on you wearing this knockout eyeliner at Christmas lunch. Prepare for trouble and make it double with the dual-ended liner which opens and brightens the eyes. Use the black end to create a feline flick or fine line, and the champagne-nude to tightline the eyes. The result? Playful, look-at-me peepers!
Hanami Nail Polish in ‘Dancing on My Own'
Even if you're isolated this Christmas, there's no reason you can't add a little sparkle to your day—especially on your nails. This glittery gold shade is basically a party in a bottle. Your nails will also love this revolutionary vegan formula, made from 82% naturally sourced ingredients such as sugarcane and cassava. Paint the town gold!
Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Palette
Cozy up by
the fireside this warm and spicy palette these holidays for an instant eye look. Containing 18 buttery, pigmented shades, it has everything you need to complete a casual daytime look to an intense smoky eye for night. In true Too Faced style, these shadows also smell like freshly-baked pumpkin pie.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette
Lights, camera, action! Get Hollywood glam with the help of Hourglass' finely-milled formulas, housed in a mirror-shine palette. These 6 pans will having you glowing in minutes, with a Finishing, Strobe, Blushing and Bronzing powders for a flawless finish. Snap it up quick - this beauty is limited edition for the holidays!
Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara Mini in 'Ivy League'
Even the Grinch couldn't resist this uniquely festive lash enhancer. The Full Frontal Volume mascara we know and love now comes in a mini-version, and a forest green to boot. With serious colour payoff and smooth, voluminous coverage, this is a must-have to complete any holiday look.
People4Ocean SPF50+ Vegan Sunscreen
If you're not already incorporating SPF into your daily beauty regime, it's an absolute non-negotiable. This incredibly lightweight and transparent formula is completely vegan, and won silver at this year's Non-Toxic Awards, so you know it's good for you. If you want full protection that plays nice under foundation, this is it.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Haute Holiday Mini Lip Gloss Set
Hang all the mistletoe, because there's some serious smooching to be done with lips like these. Grippy but not tacky, these shimmering glosses are the perfect topper to your holiday lip, or make an impact when worn alone. With four to choose from in the pack, the mini-size is ideal for slipping in your clutch or carry case. These glosses are also a fave of Shaaanxo's, so you know they're good!
Morphe x Lisa Frank Blend Bright Blush Set
Merry and Bright! Swirl and blend your way to eye perfection with this charming neon collection in collaboration with 90s icon, Lisa Frank. This set has all you need to cut creases and add pops of colour, including a Tapered Mini Blending Brush and Firm Shadow Brush. It also comes in a rainbow baby tiger cosmetic case – too cute!
Maison Margiela Bubble Bath
Have them all hoodwinked and walk out fresh-as-a-daisy the morning after your Christmas festivities. A stand-out scent with notes of soap bubbles, pink pepper, bergamot, rose and jasmine, this delightful concoction will leave you smelling crisp, clean and completely radiant. It's truly ‘something different' to add to your fragrance wardrobe.
After more holiday makeup inspiration? Check out our Shop with E! section for all the latest in beauty!