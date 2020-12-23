Complete Your Holiday Party Look with These Beauty Must-Haves

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

Celebrating the holidays has never looked more different than in 2020. Whether you're gathering with nearest and dearest, having a quiet one or jumping on a Zoom dinner with the family, there's no better excuse to get glammed up and bring the festive magic to end the year.

Not only does the Christmas period promote the gift of giving, it also brings with it a ton of limited-edition products and sets to wrap up—or spoil ourselves! To make the season bright, we've picked out a few of our favourites and listed them below.

From shimmering shadows, to decadent scents and blink-and-they're gone palettes, shop your new obsession before Santa comes!