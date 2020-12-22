Kristin Cavallari’s Latest Selfie Gets Some Love From Jeff Dye

Watch : Kristin Cavallari's Steamy Cabo Vacation With Jeff Dye: Details!

Kristin Cavallari's possible new man is all over her Instagram.

On Dec. 22, the Very Cavallari alum and California girl posted an Instagram selfie along with the caption "My heart will always be at the beach."

Comedian Jeff Dye, who Kristin was first spotted kissing in a Chicago bar in October, sent love her way with three blue heart emojis.

The Instagram interaction only proves that these two are going strong—though their real world escapades are equally as romantic. In November, the two were seen having dinner with friends at West Hollywood hotspot Craig's.

"Kristin and Jeff had huge smiles on their faces and were excited to see each other," an insider told E! of their night out. "They gave each other a huge hug and he sat right next to her. The whole table was laughing and it seemed like a fun conversation. Jeff was cracking jokes and everyone was in a great mood."