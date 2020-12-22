Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Share "Mixed Emotions" After Selling Their Home Amid Divorce

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are taking a moment to say their goodbyes to their marital home.
The two alums of The Bachelorette announced on social media on Monday, Dec. 21 that they have closed the sale on the Pinecrest, Fla. house they once shared. The pair, who moved into the pad in the Miami suburbs in 2016 after having previously lived together in New York and New Jersey, revealed on Oct. 14 that they had decided to end their marriage of eight years.
"Sold the house today," J.P. wrote on his Instagram Story on Dec. 21. "Not sure how I feel about it. Kinda bummed I think. Really bummed actually. Next steps...finding a new place. #Turnthepage."
For her part, Ashley had discussed the major development earlier in the day, just before the sale had closed. Toward the top of the post on her Story, she wrote, "Happiness," followed by "Wishing this all for you today."
She added, "We're closing on our house today. I have mixed emotions. Excited about new beginnings but also feeling sad about closing this chapter. It's okay to feel opposite emotions. Giving myself grace today. Hope you allow this for yourself too."
A few hours later, Ashley shared a quote attributed to author and therapist Nedra Tawwab. "Sometimes broken relationships cannot be mended," the quote read. "Because mending them would mean accepting less than you deserve, not having your needs met, or being inauthentic to get along. Forcing broken relationships can be a betrayal of self."
Ashley and J.P. both posted about their breakup on Oct. 14, with J.P. writing that "we've both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot of life fundamentals."
The pair found love together on The Bachelorette season 7 and tied the knot in December 2012 during a lavish ceremony that aired on ABC. They share 6-year-old son Fordham and 4-year-old daughter Essex.