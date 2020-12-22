Miles Teller On How His Marriage to Keleigh Sperry Survived the ''Magnifying Glass'' of Quarantine

Quarantine has been tough for many Hollywood couples that have called it quits this year. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler filed for divorce, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged (and then un-engaged) and even Cardi B had us worrying she was going to permanently separate from Offset.
Then there are some lovers that have only grown stronger during the pandemic, including newly engaged Ariana Grande and her real estate fiancé Dalton Gomez. We're going to file Miles Teller and his new bride Keleigh Sperry in that category, too. Though the pair only just tied the knot in September 2019, they're stronger than ever thanks to a few quarantine hacks.
The Divergent actor spilled the secrets to his successful marriage in a new interview with Men's Health on Monday, Dec. 21. Miles opened up about their day-to-day life in quarantine by saying, "We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It's pretty great."
He and Keleigh flew to Australia together in October as he prepared to film Spiderhead for two months, which means they're together 24/7. He said, "I'm with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed."
The 33-year-old added, "We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there."
And of course, one of the best ways to survive all the stress of 2020 is some banging food. In their case, a solid buffalo wings recipe. He explained how he has been making wings for Keleigh during COVID times: "I used to carry along this deep fryer when we first met from place to place. Now I grill them. It seems like I'm always on a diet." Seems like true love.
The newlyweds also filled their days with Call of Duty and by getting their green thumbs on. "Keleigh and I both worked on our backyard and did some landscaping. We planted a lemon tree, hydrangeas and a rose garden," he said. "Since we were staring at our backyard a whole lot more than usual, we wanted to add color."
Basically, he's been living out our quaran-dreams.
The couple has been linked since 2013 and got married in Hawaii six years later.
"It was very Hawaiian, just what the couple asked for. They had two different bands play throughout the dinner and it was incredible," a source told E! News after the big day. "The couple did a champagne toast thanking the guests for flying out and being there."
In his new interview, Miles also spilled more deets on how his proposal went down. He left a note and a rose for the model on a tree during their safari getaway in South Africa, but she almost missed the sweet gesture!
"She thought at first it was a marker where someone got killed or something. Then she read the note," the Whiplash star shared.
Spoiler alert: She said yes. "She watches the Bachelorette and stuff," Miles explained on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in 2017. "So she felt like she had won because she had the final rose."
However, he initially tricked Keleigh into thinking they were going to get engaged three months prior, during a "surprise" anniversary trip, when they brought their French bulldog Bugsy. The actor said, "I was starting to feel bad... I didn't propose to her during that trip. That crushed her."
Nothing some good buffalo wings can't fix, amirite?