Mary J. Blige's Holiday Gift Guide Is A Family Affair

What's the 411 on Mary J. Blige's holiday gift picks, you ask?

As one would expect, the nine-time Grammy winner's holiday gift guide is luxurious and full of love! From stunning diamond bracelets to coffee table books and delicious wine, the music icon has the perfect gifts for your family and friends.

For the jewelry lover or special someone in your life, the "My Life" artist suggests jewelry from Tiffany & Co.. Her favorite? "It would be the Tiffany Victoria® diamond necklace, because it's a beautiful clean and classy piece of jewelry," the singer told E!.

And if you're wondering how to emulate Mary J. Blige's incredible sense of style this season, she has an answer.

"My number one jewelry tip for the holidays is stack your arm with bracelets and put on one nice, clean necklace."