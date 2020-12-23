What to Watch This Holiday Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks For December 26-27

We don't want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing we need: A lot of streaming options.
Fortunately, the last weekend of December is one of the year's most stacked, featuring the long-awaited return of a beloved superhero. Originally set to for a June release, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally here to provide a much-needed escape before the new year.
Meanwhile, Netflix is dropping two of 2020's biggest events, including Shonda Rhimes' first show for the streaming giant that we guarantee will make you swoon. You will pick it. You will choose it. You will love it.
Plus, there are a few Christmas movie marathons, Ariana Grande's concert documentary and an old-fashioned love story all just waiting for you to watch them with a mug of hot cocoa in hand. It really is the most wonderful time of the year.
Here's what to watch this holiday weekend. Merry binging!
If You've Been Waiting For This Movie For Months: Rejoice, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally here! After COVID-19 delayed the highly anticipated sequel's premiere, we're beyond ready to cry over Steve Trevors' (Chris Pine) return and reunion with Diana. We're beyond ready to lose it over seeing Kristen Wiig's villainous turn as Cheetah. We're beyond ready to lose it over the 1980s wardrobe and nostalgia. But mostly, we're beyond ready to be inspired and in awe of Gal Gadot's turn as Wonder Woman, the superhero 2020 needs now more than ever. (Where to Watch: HBO Max and in theaters)
If George Clooney Is Forever Your Sexiest Man Alive: Isn't there just something about receiving a new movie from the Oscar winner at Christmastime that just makes us feel all warm and fuzzy, even if The Midnight Sky is decidely neither. Based on the 2016 book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, Clooney plays an astrophysicist battling cancer who is tasked with warning a team of astronauts not to return to Earth. The role was so intense that the star and director ended up being hospitalized with pancreatitis after he lost weight for the sci-fi project. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are a Resident of Shondaland: If you've ever wondered what it would look like if Gossip Girl was set in Jane Austen's time, wonder no more. Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes' first show as part of her deal with Netflix, is one of the most delicious viewing experiences we've had in some time. There's romance, with several love stories playing out at once. There's mystery, with an anonymous and omnipresent writer, Lady Whistledown, dishing out the town gossip in a weekly column. There's a contender for the next great Internet boyfriend in dashing star Regé-Jean Page. There are ball gowns. So. Many. Ball gowns. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are a Devoted Arianator: If you're bummed you didn't get a chance to go to an Ariana Grande concert this year, the pint-size pop star is gifting you the next best thing: excuse me, i love you, her concert film that goes behind-the-scenes of her 2019 Sweetener World Tour. Thank u, now. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're in Need of a Classic Binge: All 156 episodes of The West Wing, one of the most critically acclaimed dramas in TV history, are awaiting you. Consider it your holiday homework. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
If You Are Looking for a Grand Romance: Prepare to swoon over Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha in Sylvie's Love, a gorgeous and nostalgic movie set in New York City in the 1950s and 60s. The pair play star-crossed lovers who bond over their shared love of jazz music when he works at her father's record store one summer. Though their romance ends, the sparks are still there when they reconnect years later. Eva Longoria, Jemima Kirke, Aja Naomi King and Wendi McLendon-Covey co-star. (Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video)
If You Just Can't Resist a Classic: What better way to spend Christmas day than by watching a marathon of It's a Wonderful Life, which will air all day on E!? Never say we didn't pull down the moon for you. (Where to Watch: Begins Dec. 25 at 6 a.m. ET on E!)
If You Are in the Mood for a Surprise: If you would've told us a few years ago that we would get emotional watching a documentary about David Arquette attempting to return to the world of professional wrestling after his acting career stalled, we would've laughed and laughed. (Also, we literally had no idea he actually held the WCW's World Heavyweight Championship belt in 2000?!) But if 2020 has taught us anything it's expect the unexpected, which is exactly what viewers of You Cannot Kill David Arquette will get. (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You Need a Lot of Christmas Cheer: Hey, remember that time we watched 39 Hallmark movies over the course of two months? Well, you can do that in, like, two days because the network is airing commercial-free Christmas movies all through Christmas Day. Feel free to work your way through our ranking and feel all the feelings! (Where to Watch: beginning 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 on Hallmark Channel)