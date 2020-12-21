The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are Expecting Twins

But wait, there's more!
One day after Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham announced they were expecting another baby, the Bachelor Nation couple surprised fans yet again with even more news.
On Monday, Dec. 21, the duo confirmed they are expecting twins in 2021. "We maaaay have left out one small detail," Lauren wrote on Instagram when sharing her latest ultrasound photos. Arie added, "2 little miracles. Love them with all my heart already."
As soon as the news was announced, many in Bachelor Nation including JoJo Fletcher and Ali Fedotowosky were quick to congratulate the couple on the happy news. "The most precious rainbow babies!" Jade Roper Tolbert wrote in the comments. "Congrats!!"
Arie and Lauren also documented their trip to the doctor's office where they found out they were expecting twins. In a new YouTube video, viewers watched the couple look visibly shocked as they heard the news for the very first time.
"Many of you watched our journey through loss and our recent pregnancy announcement," the couple wrote on their video. "We are so so grateful for all of the love and support from you guys! We feel so lucky."
Back in May, Arie and Lauren revealed that they suffered a pregnancy loss. As for why they wanted to go public with their experience, the couple said, "We hope that by talking about this, we can make other couples going through these times a little less lonely."
Fast-forward to today and the reality TV stars are finding a reason to celebrate as they launch an Instagram account dedicated to their upcoming twins.
And while the pair is still shocked at the news that they are expecting two babies, they couldn't be more excited.
"I'm really happy because I think it's going to be so cool," Arie shared shortly after the doctor's visit. "I think we always wanted three, right? Maybe not at the same time but…"
Lauren, who is the founder of the fashion label Shades of Rose, added, "I can't believe there's two of them."