Cheer's Morgan Simianer and Big Brother's Jackson Michie's TikTok Videos Raise Eyebrows

Is this the romantic reality TV crossover no one saw coming?
That's what fans are thinking after some new TikTok videos starring Cheer's Morgan Simianer and Big Brother's Jackson Michie. Michie, who won the 21st season of Big Brother, posted a few eyebrow-raising videos of him and Simianer together on his TikTok account. In one clip, shared on Dec. 20, they clanked wine glasses and flirted to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion's "B.I.T.C.H."
In another video, posted over the weekend, they mouthed the words to an Uncle Buck questioning scene with the headline, "Shooting your shot when they're out of your league."
Over on Simianer's page, she posted a video of them together while acting out audio of a woman asking someone if he's looking for a wife. "@jackson_michie sorry to bother you!" she captioned the clip.
Naturally, the videos did not go unnoticed by fans. One follower commented, "When big brother and cheer world collide." Another fan quipped, "The crossover I never knew I needed."
The clips also divided some fans who took issue with Michie's past behavior on Big Brother and sparked questions about their relationship status and Michie's recent girlfriend and Big Brother runner-up Holly Allen. Michie confirmed their split in June.
"Life works in crazy ways, and this past year has been no exception. Through the ups, the downs, the highs, and the lows.. there has been one constant through it all and that‘s the amazing woman standing next to me," he wrote on Instagram. "Life has continued to work in ways neither of expected, and sadly life will be taking us in different directions. This isn't because of bad actions or words, rather, two people who deeply love each other recognizing that a relationship may not be for the best. I said it on the show and I will say it always, I love her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart. This post is something that neither of us wanted to share, but given the circumstances of our relationship and how things started it only seems appropriate to offer an answer once and for all."
He concluded, "Please respect our wishes for privacy on the matter and understand that we are both going through significant life changes and monumental events in our individual lives separate from this. We love our supporters, we love big brother, and we couldn't be more thankful for everyone along the way who has stood behind us and helped us forward. Day 75 holls. Always."
As for what's happening between him and Simianer, like they say in television, we'll just have to stay tuned.