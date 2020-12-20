Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Whips Up a Delicious Holiday Cocktail

Is it really the holiday season without specialty cocktails and appetizers? Not for Queer Eye's food and wine expert Antoni Porowski.

The Netflix star teamed up with Peroni Beer to craft a delicious cocktail recipe you'll want to sip all winter long. In the video above, Antoni shows fans how to make a Peroni Regalo, which pairs Peroni Beer with bourbon, sugared orange slices, cloves, cinnamon and bitters to create the flavorful and festive beverage.

Antoni, who has a passion for Italian culture, revealed he was inspired by the country's tradition of "aperitivo," which is a light meal or drink designed to whet your appetite before a late dinner.

"Aperitivo, in Italian culture, the most similar thing you can compare it to is a happy hour, but it's so much more than that. The word 'aperitivo' in Latin means 'opener,' so it's kind of like the opening to the meal," he explained in the video provided to E! News. "That can be a cocktail, it can be a nice little hor d'oeuvre."