A Timeline of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Whirlwind Relationship

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez just took their relationship to the next level after announcing their engagement. Learn more about their love story below!

By Alyssa Morin Dec 20, 2020 11:04 PM
EngagementsCouplesAriana GrandeCelebrities

Ariana Grande doesn't need "7 rings" because she's now got one on that finger.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 20 to share the exciting news that she is engaged to Dalton Gomez, a real estate broker from California.

"forever n then some," the pop star captioned her post, alongside a photo collage. In some images, the singer showed off her massive diamond ring and in others, she cuddled with her future husband.  

A source close to Ariana told E! News the couple's loved ones are elated over their announcement, which comes seven months after they confirmed their relationship in May. "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy," the insider expressed. "They could not be more excited."

The pair's whirlwind romance first started in February when they were spotted kissing at a restaurant in Los Angeles. In May, the duo made their first public appearance as a couple in her and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video.

And since then, the rest, as they say, is history!

photos
7 Facts About Ariana Grande's Fiancé Dalton Gomez

Below, take a look at Ariana and Dalton's relationship timeline. From making their relationship Instagram official to getting engaged, see their love story!

YouTube
Stuck With U

The duo first sparked romance rumors in March 2020. But by May, they confirmed their relationship and made their first public appearance in Ariana and Justin Bieber's music video for "Stuck With U."

BACKGRID
Out and About

Since the couple began dating amid the coronavirus pandemic, they haven't really been seen in public. However, in mid-May, they were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. Making their afternoon hang out cuter? They wore matching face masks.

Instagram
Instagram Official

The pop star took her romance to the next level after making things IG official in June. At the time, the singer celebrated her birthday early by sharing rare photos of herself with Dalton and her dogs. A separate source revealed the pair met through mutual friends, explaining, "They run in the same circle... She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home."

Instagram
Head Over Heels

In October, a source told E! News the couple was still going strong. "Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels," the source raved. "It's a very healthy relationship. They love to be 'normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."

Instagram / Ariana Grande
Locking Lips

The positions singer packed on the PDA with her beau in early December. "some life stuff," she wrote about her relationship update.

Instagram
Future Mr. & Mrs.

The "7 Rings" singer shared the exciting news that she and the real estate broker were engaged. "forever n then some," she expressed on Instagram on Dec. 20. 

Instagram / Ariana Grande
Pop the Bubbly

After announcing the engagement news, many of the singer's friends sent their love and support. "oh my godddd...," Millie Bobby Brown shared, "love u!! you deserve eternal happiness!!" Demi Lovato replied, "this ring is everything!!!!. I love ypu [sic]." Hailey Bieber added, "YAYYYYYY!!!! so happy for you guys!!"

Instagram
Happily Ever After

2021 is starting to look like one amazing year for the couple already. A source close to Ariana told E! News about their engagement, saying, "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy. They could not be more excited."

