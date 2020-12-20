Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

Mandy Moore Shares How Her Pregnancy Changed During Her Third Trimester

Mandy Moore, who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, shared that she's dealing with a slew of new pregnancy issues lately.

Mandy Moore is dealing with some not-so-pleasant pregnancy woes.

The This Is Us actress took to her Instagram Story to pose a question to followers. She wrote, "Question for third trimester pregnant friends- is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy? What the heck??"

She added, "I feel like everything just turned on a dime." 

Mandy, who is expecting her first child with her Dawes front man husband Taylor Goldsmith, announced the couple's pregnancy news in September, with an Instagram post that read, "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021." 

This isn't the first time Mandy has spoken about struggling with symptoms during her pregnancy. In November, the Silver Landings artist recalled suffering from extreme nausea early on in her pregnancy. 

"I couldn't eat. I lost a bunch of weight. I just, like, I just stayed in bed all day," she told SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "But luckily, I know that's not the case for everybody that it sometimes can, you know, persevere for the entire pregnancy. So, I'm lucky that that kind of trailed off and I feel much better now."

She also shared that she fortunately did not have to miss out on much work as she was home during the worst of it. 

Instagram

Mandy also struggled with a smaller problem in her pregnancy: food aversions

"Just sitting here thinking: will I ever enjoy coffee again?" the TV star wrote on Instagram in September. "It's one of my major food aversions right now (and I know— probably for the best) but it makes me sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed."

Whether or not Mandy's taste for coffee comes back, it's a small price to pay for getting to meet her new baby boy. 

