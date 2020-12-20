Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is closing out 2020 with a bang!
The pop star, who is getting ready to tell-all in her highly-anticipated Netflix documentary, seemingly shared a major update in her life: She's engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez after seven months of dating.
Sources close to Ariana confirm to E! News that she and the real estate broker have taken the next step in their relationship. "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy," the insider raves. "They could not be more excited."
On Sunday, Dec. 20, the 27-year-old sparked engagement rumors after she posted a series of snapshots on Instagram. In the slideshow, the Thank U, Next singer showed off her massive diamond ring on that finger. The eye-catching jewelry piece featured a large oval cut diamond with a white pearl attached and a gold band.
"forever n then some," she captioned her message.
News of the pair's engagement comes less than a year after they first sparked romance rumors in March 2020. But as fans will recall, they made their official debut as a couple in May in Ariana and Justin Bieber's music video "Stuck With U."
By June, the "7 Rings" singer made her romance with Dalton Instagram official and shared rare photos of her beau.
"almost 27 ;)," she wrote ahead of her birthday, while also posting photos of herself with Dalton and her adorable pups.
Back in October, a source told E! News the couple was "head-over-heels" for each other.
"Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels," the source shared at the time. "It's a very healthy relationship. They love to be ‘normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."
According to the source, Ariana's latest album, Positions, was "definitely inspired by her current feelings and relationship."
"She is in love and definitely wanted to express it on the new album," the insider added. "She wanted it to be very flirty and somewhat sexual. She's truly in a great place and is doing well."
Now, Dalton and Ariana have a lot to look forward to in 2021.
This story is still developing.