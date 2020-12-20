Watch Alex Moffat Make His Debut as Joe Biden on SNL After Jim Carrey's Exit

Now that's a peaceful transition of power.

Hours after Jim Carrey announced he was stepping down from his guest role as Joe Biden on SNL, cast member Alex Moffat made his debut as the newest star to play the President-elect on the NBC series.

On Saturday's episode, Moffat portrayed the Democratic leader in the Cold Open sketch alongside Maya Rudolph, who reprised her guest role of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and cast member Beck Bennett, again playing Mike Pence. In the sketch, the pair interrupt the Vice President after he receives a coronavirus vaccine.

Moffat made his entrance as Biden by first walking into the room clutching a cane, then ditching it to roll into a somersault, paying homage to Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

"You look different somehow," Beckett says, to which Moffat responds, "Yep. Like Colonel Sanders, every time you see me, I'm a different guy."