Riverdale Star Casey Cott Is Engaged

Christmas came early for Casey Cott.
The Riverdale star shared the exciting news that he's engaged! On Saturday, Dec. 19, the 28-year-old actor made the announcement on Instagram after posting a photo of himself and his soon-to-be wife.
The CW star captioned his post with three diamond ring emojis. In the image, the couple smiled from ear-to-ear with the actor's fiancée showing off her round-shaped diamond sparkler. At this time, it's unknown how Casey popped the big question.
Moreover, it remains a mystery as to who Casey's fiancée is. And although the Riverdale star has posted about his relationship on social media, he has kept details about his romance to himself—like when he went from single to taken. Keeping things more private, Casey has never tagged his fiancée in any social media photos.
The two, however, first appeared on Instagram together in May 2019. Plus, they made a rare red carpet appearance in March 2020 at the I Still Believe premiere in Hollywood, Calif.
Casey isn't the only one to find love out of his Riverdale co-stars.
KJ Apa recently gushed over his girlfriend and French model Clara Berry. "Happy birthday my love" he shared on Instagram Stories on Dec. 7. Back in February, he opened up about his relationship and explained it was "love at first sight."
Camila Mendes has also found her special someone. In late October, she celebrated her boyfriend Grayson Vaughan's birthday with a sweet tribute.
"you just had to be a scorpio huh. love you birthday boi," she wrote on Instagram at the time.
The actress confirmed her romance in September when she posted a photo of herself and Grayson kissing before she jetted off to Canada to film the CW show. "Long distance love," she captioned her image.
Casey, Camila and KJ are just a few Riverdale stars who are happily taken.