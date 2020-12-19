Lucasfilm's Mandalorian Holiday Card Featuring The Child (aka "Baby Yoda") Is Just the Cutest

Happy holidays from The Mandalorian and the cutest baby in the galaxy!

Lucasfilm, the company behind Star Wars and the popular Disney+ spinoff series, released its annual holiday card on Friday, Dec. 18, which depicts masked hero Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal on the show, riding a Christmas-like podracer with Grogu, formerly known as The Child, and most commonly nicknamed "Baby Yoda," sitting in the front seat while wearing a Santa hat.

"Lucasfilm's holiday card this year," tweeted Lucasfilm rep Chris Argyropoulos. "Wishing you all a happy & healthy 2021. #ThisIsTheWay

The picture, created by Lucasfilm Concept Design Supervisor Christian Alzmann, was posted on Friday, Dec. 18, the day the season two finale of The Mandalorian was released on Disney+. Spoiler Alert: The episode featured a surprise cameo by the most popular Star Wars character, introduced new villains, and answered a burning question about Grogu's mysterious background. It also featured an emotional farewell.

"Seen anything good on TV lately?" Mark Hamill tweeted on Friday, drawing more than 427,000 likes.