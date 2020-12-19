Zac Efron’s New Mullet Haircut Has Us Feeling Some Type of Way

Watch : Zac Efron Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored Girlfriend

Okay, hear us out: Zac Efron, but with a mullet.

It's not exactly what we expected to see on our Bingo Card this Christmas, but hey, it's 2020 and anything is possible. Is this the look we never knew we needed?

The Beach Bum actor stopped by Attaboy Barbers in Kent Town, Australia, this week for a retro new 'do. The salon revealed on Instagram that Zac came in "for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet," with a cry laughing emoji. We can only hope Zac—and his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares—knew what he was getting into.

Hairstylist Luke Munn wrote on his Insta Story that he made his "old mate a true Aussie and gave him a mullet" with shaved sides. The barbershop's page explained that Zac "also gave the boss man, Robby, a trim - and made him feel 17 again." Troy Bolton could never!

It seems the actor wants to enter 2021 with no regrets, as he's really embracing the Australian lifestyle. Last year, the 33-year-old experimented with going, like, super blonde and before that, he shockingly showed off his dreadlocks.