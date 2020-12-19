Zac Efron’s New Mullet Haircut Has Us Feeling Some Type of Way

Okay, hear us out: Zac Efron, but with a mullet.
It's not exactly what we expected to see on our Bingo Card this Christmas, but hey, it's 2020 and anything is possible. Is this the look we never knew we needed?
The Beach Bum actor stopped by Attaboy Barbers in Kent Town, Australia, this week for a retro new 'do. The salon revealed on Instagram that Zac came in "for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet," with a cry laughing emoji. We can only hope Zac—and his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares—knew what he was getting into.
Hairstylist Luke Munn wrote on his Insta Story that he made his "old mate a true Aussie and gave him a mullet" with shaved sides. The barbershop's page explained that Zac "also gave the boss man, Robby, a trim - and made him feel 17 again." Troy Bolton could never!
It seems the actor wants to enter 2021 with no regrets, as he's really embracing the Australian lifestyle. Last year, the 33-year-old experimented with going, like, super blonde and before that, he shockingly showed off his dreadlocks.
Zac has been camping out down under after recently turning his attention toward creating outdoorsy reality shows, including Down to Earth and Killing Zac Efron.
On Dec. 7, the heartthrob shared on his Instagram, "No signal out here in the desert…" alongside a pic of him under the shade of a tarp in the dry heat.
A few days prior to the post, he was spotted out in Adelaide, Australia, with Vanessa by his side. The Greatest Showman star and the model were wrapping up a workout when he was recognized by fans, and later held up a peace sign to greet them.
Meanwhile, his fellow High School Musical alum (and ex-girlfriend) Vanessa Hudgens is ringing in the holiday season in a more festive way, by reappearing in the Netflix franchise Princess Switch for the sequel Switched Again. As for her love life, she's been romantically linked with baseball pro Cole Tucker after splitting from actor Austin Butler in January.
