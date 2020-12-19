Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

12 Must-Haves for Expecting Moms From PrettyLittleThing's New Maternity Line

From cozy lounge sets to oversized shirts and jumpsuits, PLT will answer every mama-to-be's style needs!

By Emily Spain Dec 19, 2020 2:14 AM
Calling all expecting moms!

PrettyLittleThing has answered all your fashion prayers will their new maternity line! From cozy knit sets and comfortable vinyl leggings to sweaters and dresses, the fashion retailer has everything you need to accommodate your growing bump. PrettyLittleThing's maternity line makes sure you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort during this special time.

For 12 of our favorite styles from PrettyLittleThing's first-ever maternity line, scroll below!

Maternity Camel Checked Oversized Shirt

Wear this stylish, oversized shirt over a dress or pants and a tee. The checked print is all the rage this season, too!

$48
PrettyLittleThing

Maternity Black Vinyl Leggings

If you were bummed you couldn't take part in the vinyl pant trend, these pants are an answer to your prayers! Perfect for date night or elevating a casual outfit.

$35
PrettyLittleThing

Maternity Black V Neck Knitted Side Split Vest

Pair this cozy vest with a long sleeve tee or blouse for the ultimate winter look.

$35
PrettyLittleThing

Maternity Chocolate Abstract Print Satin Shirred Mini Dress

This satin dress is perfect for baby showers or just to stay comfortable while running errands!

$48
PrettyLittleThing

Maternity Camel Bump Support Suit Pants

Dress your best while feeling comfortable! These pants with the matching blazer are perfect for Zoom meetings and business-casual events.

$48
PrettyLittleThing

Maternity Black Brushed Rib Ruched Top

Pair this stylish top with some leggings, a leather jacket and comfortable kicks and you'll be ready to go!

$30
PrettyLittleThing

Maternity Light Blue Wash Split Hem Jeans

If you're looking for a comfortable and trendy pair of jeans that will accommodate your growing bump, these jeans are the answer!

$58
PrettyLittleThing

Maternity Taupe Chenille Slouchy Cardigan

You won't want to take this slouchy cardigan off and we don't blame you. The cozy fabric will allow you to relax with style and comfort in mind.

$55
PrettyLittleThing

Maternity Taupe Chenille Bralet and Wide Leg Pant Lounge Set

If you get the cardigan, you have to get the bralet and pant set to complete the look.

$55
PrettyLittleThing

Maternity Camel Contour Ribbed Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit will hug you in all the right places. Pair it with a trench coat and kicks for complete look, or wear it alone because it's that cute!

$55
PrettyLittleThing

Maternity Beauty Box

Every mom deserves to be pampered! This beauty box includes a Beauty Works Pearl Nourishing Argan Oil Mask, Carmex Original Tube, Barry M Relax & Recharge face masks (4 Pack), Q+A Collagen face cream, This Works Baby Sleep Pillow Spray and Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gel. 

$38
PrettyLittleThing

Maternity Steel Blue Tie Waist Mini Dress

This mini dress is so darling! With a tie waist, the dress will accentuate your bump in all the right ways.

$42
PrettyLittleThing

For more PrettyLittleThing newness, check out the Saweetie x PLT collection!

