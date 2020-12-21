Katie Sands Shares Everything You Need to Have a Fabulous New Year's Eve At Home

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Before you know it, New Year's Eve will be here and we can finally ring in 2021!

Understandably, New Year's celebrations will look quite different this year. However, you can still usher in 2021 while celebrating safely and in style. And if you're wondering how to throw a fabulous NYE at home, Amazon Live's style host Katie Sands is here to help!

"Ringing in the New Year definitely looks different this year but that doesn't mean you shouldn't celebrate from the comfort of your home," Katie explained to E!. "I put together a list of my go-to items I'll be cozying up with to ring in 2021 on a positive note. Let's take advantage of this calmer NYE and use it as an invitation to slow down, reconnect with ourselves and our loved ones, rather than our usual fast-paced and expensive celebrations. Be kinder to yourself and those that aren't as comfortable, to have the space to be comfortable celebrating in."

