Why Barack Obama Let Daughter Malia’s Boyfriend Move In During Quarantine

Barack Obama had an additional house guest for part of quarantine.

This week, the former President of the United States shared a little bit about his experience during the coronavirus pandemic on the Bill Simmons Podcast. He said that he enjoyed spending time with his daughters Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, and was excited to find that they also seemed to delight in reconnecting with dear old dad again.

"It's a blessing because all the teenage stuff is kind of gone now and they're just back, and they love you again and they want to spend time with you," the politician explained. "And they're funny. Like I think a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing a little arts and crafts projects and then slowly they started to get a little bored with us. Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia's boyfriend, who was with us for a little while, Spades."

When Bill asked about Malia's boyfriend, Barack revealed how Rory Farquharson—who the Harvard student has been linked to since 2017—ended up crashing with the family.